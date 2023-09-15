why Lennar Corporation [LEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $138.17

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] traded at a high on 09/14/23, posting a 1.49 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $117.70. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Lennar Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Net earnings per diluted share of $3.87.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3013986 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lennar Corporation stands at 2.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.65%.

The market cap for LEN stock reached $37.34 billion, with 284.91 million shares outstanding and 246.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, LEN reached a trading volume of 3013986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lennar Corporation [LEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $138.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 3.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.82.

How has LEN stock performed recently?

Lennar Corporation [LEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.32. With this latest performance, LEN shares dropped by -6.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.95 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.58, while it was recorded at 117.72 for the last single week of trading, and 108.48 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Lennar Corporation [LEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 0.60%.

Insider trade positions for Lennar Corporation [LEN]

The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.