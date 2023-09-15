why Iris Energy Limited [IREN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.33

Iris Energy Limited [NASDAQ: IREN] jumped around 0.58 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.01 at the close of the session, up 13.09%. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 4:53 PM that Iris Energy Reports Full Year FY23 Results.

“FY23 was a transformational year for Iris Energy”, stated Daniel Roberts, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Iris Energy. “We increased our operating hashrate to 5.6 EH/s but importantly also expanded our power capacity to an industry-leading 760MW, thereby activating an expansion pathway to 30 EH/s. We also remain excited by our next-gen compute and generative AI strategy, providing an additional potential growth area for the Company.”.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Iris Energy Limited stock is now 300.80% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IREN Stock saw the intraday high of $5.25 and lowest of $4.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.06, which means current price is +335.65% above from all time high which was touched on 07/19/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, IREN reached a trading volume of 2615166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Iris Energy Limited [IREN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IREN shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IREN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Iris Energy Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iris Energy Limited is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for IREN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

How has IREN stock performed recently?

Iris Energy Limited [IREN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.83. With this latest performance, IREN shares dropped by -0.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IREN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.80 for Iris Energy Limited [IREN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.60, while it was recorded at 4.54 for the last single week of trading, and 3.57 for the last 200 days.

Iris Energy Limited [IREN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iris Energy Limited [IREN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.78 and a Gross Margin at +32.14. Iris Energy Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -711.03.

Return on Total Capital for IREN is now 0.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -205.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -242.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Iris Energy Limited [IREN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.76. Additionally, IREN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.76.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Iris Energy Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Iris Energy Limited [IREN]

The top three institutional holders of IREN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IREN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IREN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.