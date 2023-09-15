why DoorDash Inc. [DASH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $92.91

DoorDash Inc. [NYSE: DASH] closed the trading session at $82.98 on 09/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $82.065, while the highest price level was $83.92. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 5:00 PM that DoorDash Announces Move to Nasdaq.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) today announced that it will transfer its stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) from the New York Stock Exchange. The Company expects to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed company on September 27, 2023 and will continue to trade under the symbol “DASH.”.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“We are delighted to join a community of leading technology companies with our transfer to Nasdaq,” said Ravi Inukonda, DoorDash Chief Financial Officer. “We look forward to this new and exciting opportunity for partnership between the Nasdaq and DoorDash brands.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 69.97 percent and weekly performance of 1.17 percent. The stock has been moved at 41.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, DASH reached to a volume of 2455577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DoorDash Inc. [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $92.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc. is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 49.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

DASH stock trade performance evaluation

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.17. With this latest performance, DASH shares gained by 5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.00 for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.28, while it was recorded at 82.71 for the last single week of trading, and 66.11 for the last 200 days.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoorDash Inc. [DASH] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.61 and a Gross Margin at +39.89. DoorDash Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.74.

Return on Total Capital for DASH is now -15.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DoorDash Inc. [DASH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.57. Additionally, DASH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DoorDash Inc. [DASH] managed to generate an average of -$81,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.DoorDash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DoorDash Inc. [DASH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DASH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DoorDash Inc. go to 56.00%.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DASH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DASH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.