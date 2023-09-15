Wall Street Analyst Initiated Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: JSPR] slipped around -0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.74 at the close of the session, down -1.35%. The company report on August 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Jasper Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update.

First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 trial of Briquilimab in Lower-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome.

Strengthened the Board of Directors and Management Team with Multiple Appointments.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 53.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JSPR Stock saw the intraday high of $0.76 and lowest of $0.652 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.80, which means current price is +13.34% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 282.00K shares, JSPR reached a trading volume of 2620524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JSPR shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JSPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

How has JSPR stock performed recently?

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.87. With this latest performance, JSPR shares dropped by -48.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JSPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.03 for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3197, while it was recorded at 0.7867 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4460 for the last 200 days.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for JSPR is now -94.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.14. Additionally, JSPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR] managed to generate an average of -$1,076,714 per employee.Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.20 and a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

Insider trade positions for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR]

