Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [NASDAQ: GLPI] loss -0.35% or -0.17 points to close at $48.50 with a heavy trading volume of 3045912 shares. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 6:51 PM that Blackstone and Airbnb Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 18, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Airbnb Inc. (NASD:ABNB) will replace Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) and Newell Brands Inc. (NASD:NWL) in the S&P 500 respectively, and Lincoln National and Newell Brands will replace UNIQURE N.V. (NASD:QURE) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

It opened the trading session at $48.38, the shares rose to $48.76 and dropped to $48.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GLPI points out that the company has recorded -3.46% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, GLPI reached to a volume of 3045912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLPI shares is $55.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLPI in the course of the last twelve months was 42.80.

Trading performance analysis for GLPI stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.19. With this latest performance, GLPI shares gained by 3.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.26 for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.79, while it was recorded at 48.77 for the last single week of trading, and 50.33 for the last 200 days.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.63 and a Gross Margin at +79.27. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +52.16.

Return on Total Capital for GLPI is now 9.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.46. Additionally, GLPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 168.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] managed to generate an average of $40,248,294 per employee.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. go to 8.41%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]

The top three institutional holders of GLPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GLPI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GLPI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.