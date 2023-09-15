Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] price plunged by -1.44 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 1:30 PM that Digital Turbine Expands Partnership with Google Cloud and SADA to Further Innovation.

The relationship will empower app developers to advance opportunities on Google Cloud and accelerate Digital Turbine’s scalability.

Digital Turbine, Google Cloud, and SADA today announced that they have expanded and extended their partnership for strategic services and solutions on Google Cloud. Another step in the multi-year partnership, the renewal will accelerate Digital Turbine’s pace of innovation and scale even further.

A sum of 4813723 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.71M shares. Digital Turbine Inc. shares reached a high of $6.86 and dropped to a low of $6.405 until finishing in the latest session at $6.84.

The one-year APPS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.18. The average equity rating for APPS stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPS shares is $11.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Digital Turbine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Sep-15-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 13.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

APPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.53. With this latest performance, APPS shares dropped by -24.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.13 for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.45, while it was recorded at 7.11 for the last single week of trading, and 11.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Turbine Inc. Fundamentals:

Digital Turbine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

APPS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc. go to -5.00%.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of APPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in APPS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in APPS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.