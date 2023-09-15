UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] Revenue clocked in at $348.51 billion, down -8.79% YTD: What’s Next?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] surged by $3.76 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $485.27 during the day while it closed the day at $483.60. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 6:50 AM that UnitedHealth Group Announces Earnings Release Date.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, October 13, 2023, before the market opens, and will host a teleconference at 8:45 a.m. ET to discuss the results with analysts and investors. This call will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site (www.unitedhealthgroup.com). The replay will be available through October 27 on the web site.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock has also loss -0.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UNH stock has inclined by 5.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.90% and lost -8.79% year-on date.

The market cap for UNH stock reached $451.73 billion, with 930.00 million shares outstanding and 923.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, UNH reached a trading volume of 2334046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $572.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 7.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 44.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 11.83.

UNH stock trade performance evaluation

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.25. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -4.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.35 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 491.39, while it was recorded at 480.70 for the last single week of trading, and 492.82 for the last 200 days.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.21.

Return on Total Capital for UNH is now 20.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.30. Additionally, UNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] managed to generate an average of $50,300 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 12.78%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in UNH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in UNH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.