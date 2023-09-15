UBS lifts Hello Group Inc. [MOMO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hello Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MOMO] traded at a low on 09/14/23, posting a -0.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.22. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 3:10 AM that Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2023.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) (“Hello Group” or the “Company”), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2696025 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hello Group Inc. stands at 4.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.90%.

The market cap for MOMO stock reached $1.38 billion, with 188.96 million shares outstanding and 139.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, MOMO reached a trading volume of 2696025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hello Group Inc. [MOMO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOMO shares is $11.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Hello Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hello Group Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOMO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has MOMO stock performed recently?

Hello Group Inc. [MOMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.48. With this latest performance, MOMO shares dropped by -27.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.18 for Hello Group Inc. [MOMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.63, while it was recorded at 7.41 for the last single week of trading, and 9.08 for the last 200 days.

Hello Group Inc. [MOMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hello Group Inc. [MOMO] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.65 and a Gross Margin at +41.28. Hello Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.68.

Return on Total Capital for MOMO is now 10.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hello Group Inc. [MOMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.68. Additionally, MOMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hello Group Inc. [MOMO] managed to generate an average of $129,282 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Hello Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Hello Group Inc. [MOMO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hello Group Inc. go to 1.47%.

Insider trade positions for Hello Group Inc. [MOMO]

The top three institutional holders of MOMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MOMO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MOMO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.