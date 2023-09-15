TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ] is -94.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RNAZ] closed the trading session at $0.74 on 09/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.6563, while the highest price level was $1.16. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM that TransCode Therapeutics Announces First Subject Dosed with Radiolabeled TTX-MC138 in First-In-Human Clinical Trial.

Designed to demonstrate delivery of TTX-MC138 to metastatic lesions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -94.50 percent and weekly performance of -35.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -89.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -54.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -73.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 146.05K shares, RNAZ reached to a volume of 6269976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNAZ shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNAZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61.

RNAZ stock trade performance evaluation

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.65. With this latest performance, RNAZ shares dropped by -54.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNAZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.14 for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8725, while it was recorded at 0.8997 for the last single week of trading, and 6.5462 for the last 200 days.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for RNAZ is now -157.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -148.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ] managed to generate an average of -$924,472 per employee.TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RNAZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RNAZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RNAZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.