Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] is 41.66% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sweetgreen Inc. [NYSE: SG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.48% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.66%. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Sweetgreen Announces Partnership With Musician and Actress Reneé Rapp.

The Reneé Rapp Bowl launches nationwide at Sweetgreen restaurants on September 13.

Today, Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG), the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announced its partnership with actress and musical artist Reneé Rapp, to share her signature order with fans. Featuring fresh, craveable ingredients like spicy broccoli, roasted tofu and Sweetgreen’s famous Spicy Cashew Dressing, fans can eat like Reneé Rapp by downloading the SG app and ordering her bowl at Sweetgreen restaurants starting September 13.

Over the last 12 months, SG stock dropped by -35.80%. The one-year Sweetgreen Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.12. The average equity rating for SG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.39 billion, with 111.58 million shares outstanding and 91.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, SG stock reached a trading volume of 3374170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SG shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Sweetgreen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sweetgreen Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for SG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44.

SG Stock Performance Analysis:

Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.66. With this latest performance, SG shares dropped by -9.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.87 for Sweetgreen Inc. [SG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.43, while it was recorded at 13.16 for the last single week of trading, and 10.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sweetgreen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.00 and a Gross Margin at +4.85. Sweetgreen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.51.

Return on Total Capital for SG is now -22.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.57. Additionally, SG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] managed to generate an average of -$31,996 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Sweetgreen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

SG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sweetgreen Inc. go to 27.40%.

Sweetgreen Inc. [SG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.