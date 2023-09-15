Stifel slashes price target on Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] – find out why.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ACRS] surged by $0.42 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $8.275 during the day while it closed the day at $8.00. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Aclaris Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update.

– Completion of Enrollment in Zunsemetinib Phase 2b Trial in Rheumatoid Arthritis As Previously Announced; Data Expected in Q4 2023 -.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 5.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACRS stock has declined by -16.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.13% and lost -49.21% year-on date.

The market cap for ACRS stock reached $550.32 million, with 70.63 million shares outstanding and 64.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 687.84K shares, ACRS reached a trading volume of 2197257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACRS shares is $29.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

ACRS stock trade performance evaluation

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.68. With this latest performance, ACRS shares gained by 2.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.61 for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.82, while it was recorded at 7.78 for the last single week of trading, and 10.92 for the last 200 days.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -286.21 and a Gross Margin at +59.80. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -292.11.

Return on Total Capital for ACRS is now -42.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, ACRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] managed to generate an average of -$827,695 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 53.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ACRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.