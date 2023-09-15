SilverBow Resources Inc. [SBOW] Revenue clocked in at $707.50 million, up 29.56% YTD: What’s Next?

SilverBow Resources Inc. [NYSE: SBOW] price plunged by -4.78 percent to reach at -$1.84. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 11:56 PM that SilverBow Resources Announces Upsize and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) (“SilverBow” or the “Company”) today announced the upsize and pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of its common stock (the “Offering”). The size of the Offering increased from the previously announced 3,000,000 shares to an aggregate of 4,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, which includes 2,810,811 shares offered by the Company and 1,189,189 shares offered by an affiliate of Strategic Value Partners, LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”), at a price to the public of $37.00 per share. The Company and the Selling Stockholder have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares, upsized from the previously announced 450,000 shares. The Offering is expected to close on or about September 18, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay a portion of the amounts outstanding under its senior secured revolving credit facility (“Credit Facility”) and for general corporate purposes, and will subsequently use borrowings under its Credit Facility and proceeds from its amended second lien notes to fund the purchase price for the Company’s pending acquisition of Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s oil and gas assets in South Texas (the “Chesapeake Acquisition”). The Company will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the Selling Stockholder. The consummation of the Offering is not conditioned upon the completion of the Chesapeake Acquisition and the consummation of the Offering is not a condition to the completion of the Chesapeake Acquisition.

A sum of 5745575 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 289.32K shares. SilverBow Resources Inc. shares reached a high of $38.44 and dropped to a low of $36.57 until finishing in the latest session at $36.64.

The one-year SBOW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.68. The average equity rating for SBOW stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SilverBow Resources Inc. [SBOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBOW shares is $59.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for SilverBow Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SilverBow Resources Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

SBOW Stock Performance Analysis:

SilverBow Resources Inc. [SBOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.74. With this latest performance, SBOW shares dropped by -9.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.83 for SilverBow Resources Inc. [SBOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.14, while it was recorded at 40.08 for the last single week of trading, and 28.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SilverBow Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SilverBow Resources Inc. [SBOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +61.82 and a Gross Margin at +70.20. SilverBow Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.19.

Return on Total Capital for SBOW is now 42.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 62.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SilverBow Resources Inc. [SBOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.54. Additionally, SBOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SilverBow Resources Inc. [SBOW] managed to generate an average of $4,151,671 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.SilverBow Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

SBOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SilverBow Resources Inc. go to 5.00%.

SilverBow Resources Inc. [SBOW] Institutonal Ownership Details

