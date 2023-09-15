Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] moved up 0.30: Why It’s Important

Sensata Technologies Holding plc [NYSE: ST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.30% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.38%. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM that Sensata Technologies Introduces GTM400 and GTM500 Bidirectional Contactors for Energy Storage, DC Fast Charging and Heavy-Duty Vehicles.

GTM400 and GTM500 contactors can handle applications up to 1500V and are the first products released as a part of Sensata’s new GTM contactor family. The products will be showcased for the first time at The Battery Show North America in Novi, MI from September 12 – 14 at Sensata’s booth #2720.

An industry first in contactor design, the new series features proprietary glass-to-metal seals, provides reliable switching and circuit protection.

Over the last 12 months, ST stock dropped by -9.70%. The one-year Sensata Technologies Holding plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.28. The average equity rating for ST stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.65 billion, with 152.70 million shares outstanding and 151.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, ST stock reached a trading volume of 2481440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ST shares is $51.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ST stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sensata Technologies Holding plc is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for ST in the course of the last twelve months was 15.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

ST Stock Performance Analysis:

Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, ST shares dropped by -5.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.05 for Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.83, while it was recorded at 37.26 for the last single week of trading, and 44.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sensata Technologies Holding plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.78 and a Gross Margin at +29.52. Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.62.

Return on Total Capital for ST is now 8.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.68. Additionally, ST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] managed to generate an average of $14,937 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

ST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sensata Technologies Holding plc go to 10.00%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.