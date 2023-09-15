Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] fell -43.65% so far this year. What now?

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SAGE] loss -5.16% or -1.17 points to close at $21.49 with a heavy trading volume of 2393407 shares. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Sage Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company leading the way to create a world with better brain health, announced today that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences in September:.

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference (New York, NY): fireside chat on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 12:15 p.m. ET.

It opened the trading session at $22.80, the shares rose to $23.18 and dropped to $21.195, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SAGE points out that the company has recorded -50.39% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, SAGE reached to a volume of 2393407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAGE shares is $25.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAGE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sage Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 119.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.32.

Trading performance analysis for SAGE stock

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.87. With this latest performance, SAGE shares gained by 1.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.41 for Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.01, while it was recorded at 22.17 for the last single week of trading, and 41.53 for the last 200 days.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] shares currently have an operating margin of -7116.69 and a Gross Margin at +74.82. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6931.88.

Return on Total Capital for SAGE is now -36.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.97. Additionally, SAGE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] managed to generate an average of -$773,271 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.00 and a Current Ratio set at 11.00.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAGE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sage Therapeutics Inc. go to 41.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]

The top three institutional holders of SAGE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SAGE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SAGE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.