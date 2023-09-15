Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] fell -24.33% so far this year. What now?

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RIGL] traded at a high on 09/14/23, posting a 4.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.13. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Rigel to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that Raul Rodriguez, the company’s president and chief executive officer, and Dean Schorno, the company’s chief financial officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in September:.

2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, September 6-8, 2023, Boston, MARaul Rodriguez will present a company overview on Wednesday, September 6th at 12:45 p.m. ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2791346 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 5.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.63%.

The market cap for RIGL stock reached $199.71 million, with 173.75 million shares outstanding and 171.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, RIGL reached a trading volume of 2791346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIGL shares is $4.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIGL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58.

How has RIGL stock performed recently?

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.18. With this latest performance, RIGL shares dropped by -3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.52 for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2183, while it was recorded at 1.1030 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3570 for the last 200 days.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.10 and a Gross Margin at +98.55. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.71.

Return on Total Capital for RIGL is now -122.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -150.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -699.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.84. Additionally, RIGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] managed to generate an average of -$377,890 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]

