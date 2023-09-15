RBC Capital Mkts lifts Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [NASDAQ: RADI] closed the trading session at $14.82 on 09/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.635, while the highest price level was $14.89. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Radius Global Infrastructure Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Revenue Increased 30% YoY.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: RADI) (“Radius” or the “Company”), one of the largest international owners and acquirors of real property interests and similar contractual rights underlying essential digital infrastructure assets, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.38 percent and weekly performance of -0.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 799.34K shares, RADI reached to a volume of 5416745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RADI shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RADI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for RADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03.

RADI stock trade performance evaluation

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, RADI shares dropped by -0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.49 for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.90, while it was recorded at 14.85 for the last single week of trading, and 14.09 for the last 200 days.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.48 and a Gross Margin at +36.31. Radius Global Infrastructure Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.80.

Return on Total Capital for RADI is now -3.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 242.75. Additionally, RADI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 240.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI] managed to generate an average of -$152,098 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Radius Global Infrastructure Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RADI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RADI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.