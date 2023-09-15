Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] stock Upgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $22

Pan American Silver Corp. [NYSE: PAAS] price surged by 2.14 percent to reach at $0.34. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 5:05 PM that Pan American Silver Reports Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources as at June 30, 2023.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American” or the “Company”) reports its estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2023, inclusive of the assets acquired through the Yamana Gold Inc. (“Yamana”) transaction. Please see the Company’s news release dated March 31, 2023, announcing the completion of the Yamana transaction for further information. Proven and probable mineral reserves are estimated to contain approximately 576.6 million ounces of silver and 12.9 million ounces of gold. Measured and indicated (“M&I”) mineral resources (excluding proven and probable reserves) are estimated to total approximately 959.1 million ounces of silver and 17.5 million ounces of gold. Inferred mineral resources total 479.4 million ounces of silver and 9.2 million ounces of gold.

“The addition of the assets from the Yamana transaction has resulted in a significant increase in Pan American’s reserve and resource base,” said Christopher Emerson, Pan American’s Vice President of Exploration and Geology. “Our exploration and geology teams are currently designing the drill programs across the combined portfolio with an emphasis on near site exploration and further resource conversion. Pan American plans to complete over 480,000 metres of drilling in 2023.”.

A sum of 2342707 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.15M shares. Pan American Silver Corp. shares reached a high of $16.415 and dropped to a low of $15.83 until finishing in the latest session at $16.21.

The one-year PAAS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.19. The average equity rating for PAAS stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $24.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

PAAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.67. With this latest performance, PAAS shares gained by 4.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.42 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.75, while it was recorded at 15.82 for the last single week of trading, and 16.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pan American Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.59 and a Gross Margin at +1.02. Pan American Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.86.

Return on Total Capital for PAAS is now -2.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.33. Additionally, PAAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] managed to generate an average of -$34,171 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PAAS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PAAS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.