PacWest Bancorp [PACW] is -63.70% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PacWest Bancorp [NASDAQ: PACW] jumped around 0.29 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.33 at the close of the session, up 3.61%. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM that PacWest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4845 per depositary share on its 7.75% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A. The dividend will be payable September 1, 2023 to stockholders of record as of August 15, 2023. The Series A depositary shares are traded on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the “PACWP” symbol.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PacWest Bancorp stock is now -63.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PACW Stock saw the intraday high of $8.35 and lowest of $8.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.07, which means current price is +235.89% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.05M shares, PACW reached a trading volume of 3795826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PacWest Bancorp [PACW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACW shares is $11.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACW stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for PacWest Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PacWest Bancorp is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 66.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for PACW in the course of the last twelve months was 2.49.

How has PACW stock performed recently?

PacWest Bancorp [PACW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.60. With this latest performance, PACW shares gained by 3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.46 for PacWest Bancorp [PACW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.45, while it was recorded at 8.09 for the last single week of trading, and 14.44 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for PacWest Bancorp [PACW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PacWest Bancorp go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for PacWest Bancorp [PACW]

The top three institutional holders of PACW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PACW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PACW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.