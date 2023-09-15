OUTFRONT Media Inc. [OUT] is -34.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

OUTFRONT Media Inc. [NYSE: OUT] gained 4.31% or 0.45 points to close at $10.88 with a heavy trading volume of 2131201 shares. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 9:57 AM that OUTFRONT Media Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with “Pages of Hispanic Heritage” Campaign in Partnership with Lil’ Libros.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT), one of the largest out-of-home media (OOH) companies in the U.S., today announced a partnership with Lil’ Libros, a literary-focused company founded by two Mexican American moms dedicated to creating bilingual children’s books that celebrate dual identities. The campaign launches in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15.

Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes and celebrates the contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans. OUTFRONT Media is taking a unique approach by spotlighting talented Lil’ Libros authors on digitals billboards across the United States. These authors have made a significant impact by creating children’s books that embrace cultural diversity and empower young readers to be proud of their heritage. The “Pages of Hispanic Heritage” campaign seeks to amplify their voices and showcase their inspiring work on a national scale. The timing of the campaign also coincides with back-to-school, further driving the relevancy and importance of young literacy.

It opened the trading session at $10.59, the shares rose to $10.88 and dropped to $10.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OUT points out that the company has recorded -30.12% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, OUT reached to a volume of 2131201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OUTFRONT Media Inc. [OUT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUT shares is $15.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for OUTFRONT Media Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OUTFRONT Media Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for OUT in the course of the last twelve months was 116.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for OUT stock

OUTFRONT Media Inc. [OUT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, OUT shares dropped by -1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.75 for OUTFRONT Media Inc. [OUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.11, while it was recorded at 10.77 for the last single week of trading, and 15.75 for the last 200 days.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. [OUT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OUTFRONT Media Inc. [OUT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.25 and a Gross Margin at +40.22. OUTFRONT Media Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.35.

Return on Total Capital for OUT is now 5.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OUTFRONT Media Inc. [OUT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 313.20. Additionally, OUT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 326.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OUTFRONT Media Inc. [OUT] managed to generate an average of $62,274 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.OUTFRONT Media Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. [OUT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUTFRONT Media Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at OUTFRONT Media Inc. [OUT]

The top three institutional holders of OUT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in OUT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in OUT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.