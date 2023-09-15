Oppenheimer slashes price target on Wayfair Inc. [W] – find out why.

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] traded at a low on 09/14/23, posting a -0.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $71.19. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Wayfair Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Returns to Positive Year-Over-Year Order Growth While Hitting Key Profitability Milestone.

Q2 Net Revenue of $3.2 billion with 21.8 million Active Customers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2807965 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wayfair Inc. stands at 3.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.83%.

The market cap for W stock reached $8.23 billion, with 112.00 million shares outstanding and 81.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, W reached a trading volume of 2807965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wayfair Inc. [W]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $90.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 3.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69.

How has W stock performed recently?

Wayfair Inc. [W] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, W shares dropped by -7.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.78 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.41, while it was recorded at 71.93 for the last single week of trading, and 49.63 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Wayfair Inc. [W]

The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in W stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in W stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.