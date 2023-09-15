NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] is -76.69% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: NRXP] traded at a high on 09/14/23, posting a 2.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.26. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 4:01 PM that NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Agreement with LifeSci Associates to Provide Financial Services and Support.

Industry veteran Richard Narido joins the NRx Pharmaceuticals management team.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) (“NRx Pharmaceuticals” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement (the “Agreement”) with LS Associates, a division of LifeSci Advisors, LLC (“LSA”), pursuant to which LSA will provide certain consulting services to the Company, including but not limited to, arranging for the provision of the Company’s Interim Chief Financial Officer. In connection with the Agreement, the Company appointed Richard Narido to serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. As Interim Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Narido will serve as the Company’s principal financial officer and principal accounting officer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2997529 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 10.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.41%.

The market cap for NRXP stock reached $21.11 million, with 73.22 million shares outstanding and 54.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, NRXP reached a trading volume of 2997529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRXP shares is $3.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

How has NRXP stock performed recently?

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.63. With this latest performance, NRXP shares dropped by -23.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.05 for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3434, while it was recorded at 0.2570 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7391 for the last 200 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NRXP is now -225.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -256.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -281.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -135.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.06. Additionally, NRXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.74.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]

