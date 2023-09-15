New Relic Inc. [NEWR] moved down -0.07: Why It’s Important

New Relic Inc. [NYSE: NEWR] closed the trading session at $85.40 on 09/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $85.285, while the highest price level was $85.48. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM that New Relic Announces Completion of “Go-Shop” Period.

Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period has expired.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Acquisition by Francisco Partners and TPG remains on track to close late 2023 or early 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 51.28 percent and weekly performance of 0.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, NEWR reached to a volume of 10701636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New Relic Inc. [NEWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEWR shares is $86.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEWR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for New Relic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Relic Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEWR in the course of the last twelve months was 86.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

NEWR stock trade performance evaluation

New Relic Inc. [NEWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.16. With this latest performance, NEWR shares gained by 1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.39 for New Relic Inc. [NEWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.09, while it was recorded at 85.45 for the last single week of trading, and 70.82 for the last 200 days.

New Relic Inc. [NEWR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Relic Inc. [NEWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.79 and a Gross Margin at +73.56. New Relic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.47.

Return on Total Capital for NEWR is now -16.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Relic Inc. [NEWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.37. Additionally, NEWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Relic Inc. [NEWR] managed to generate an average of -$67,685 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.New Relic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New Relic Inc. [NEWR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Relic Inc. go to 79.36%.

New Relic Inc. [NEWR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NEWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NEWR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NEWR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.