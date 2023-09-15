Nauticus Robotics Inc. [KITT] stock Downgrade by Chardan Capital Markets analyst, price target now $2.50

Nauticus Robotics Inc. [NASDAQ: KITT] price plunged by -0.50 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Nauticus Robotics Announces Offshore Service Agreement with Shell.

Continuous Successful Collaboration Evolves from the Development Stage to Commercial Offshore Service with a Potential Multi-Year Service Pipeline.

Industry Milestone: Aquanaut will Execute Autonomous Subsea Manipulation Tasks on Live Subsea Assets in more than 1000m water depth Without an Umbilical.

A sum of 7578389 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 250.82K shares. Nauticus Robotics Inc. shares reached a high of $2.32 and dropped to a low of $1.85 until finishing in the latest session at $2.00.

The one-year KITT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.26. The average equity rating for KITT stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nauticus Robotics Inc. [KITT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KITT shares is $5.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KITT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Nauticus Robotics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nauticus Robotics Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for KITT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

KITT Stock Performance Analysis:

Nauticus Robotics Inc. [KITT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.38. With this latest performance, KITT shares gained by 4.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KITT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.09 for Nauticus Robotics Inc. [KITT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.01, while it was recorded at 2.01 for the last single week of trading, and 2.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nauticus Robotics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nauticus Robotics Inc. [KITT] shares currently have an operating margin of -160.73 and a Gross Margin at -8.27. Nauticus Robotics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -247.14.

Return on Total Capital for KITT is now -20.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nauticus Robotics Inc. [KITT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59,022.57. Additionally, KITT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57,548.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 97.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nauticus Robotics Inc. [KITT] managed to generate an average of -$303,877 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Nauticus Robotics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Nauticus Robotics Inc. [KITT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KITT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KITT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KITT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.