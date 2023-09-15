MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] Revenue clocked in at $1.57 billion, up 176.23% YTD: What’s Next?

MINISO Group Holding Limited [NYSE: MNSO] traded at a high on 09/14/23, posting a 5.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $29.64. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 12:00 AM that MINISO Group Announces June Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO; HKEX: 9896) (“MINISO”, “MINISO Group” or the “Company”), a global value retailer offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 ended June 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 ended June 30, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2524036 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MINISO Group Holding Limited stands at 3.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.45%.

The market cap for MNSO stock reached $9.61 billion, with 313.56 million shares outstanding and 299.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, MNSO reached a trading volume of 2524036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNSO shares is $26.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNSO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MINISO Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MINISO Group Holding Limited is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNSO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06.

How has MNSO stock performed recently?

MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.35. With this latest performance, MNSO shares gained by 42.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 438.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.38 for MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.64, while it was recorded at 28.10 for the last single week of trading, and 17.10 for the last 200 days.

MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

MINISO Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNSO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MINISO Group Holding Limited go to 48.13%.

Insider trade positions for MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO]

The top three institutional holders of MNSO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.