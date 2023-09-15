Mastercard Incorporated [MA] Is Currently -0.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE: MA] price plunged by -0.71 percent to reach at -$2.96. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Dynamic Yield Positioned Highest In Execution and Furthest In Vision in 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines.

Latest report marks company’s sixth consecutive year as a Leader.

Dynamic Yield by Mastercard, announced today it has been positioned both highest on the Ability to Execute axis and furthest on the Completeness of Vision axis in the 2023 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Personalization Engines.* This also marks the sixth year it has placed in the Leaders Quadrant.

A sum of 3557420 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.41M shares. Mastercard Incorporated shares reached a high of $418.60 and dropped to a low of $407.78 until finishing in the latest session at $413.34.

The one-year MA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.94. The average equity rating for MA stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mastercard Incorporated [MA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MA shares is $453.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Mastercard Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mastercard Incorporated is set at 5.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 71.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for MA in the course of the last twelve months was 37.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

MA Stock Performance Analysis:

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, MA shares gained by 4.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.28 for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 401.00, while it was recorded at 415.49 for the last single week of trading, and 375.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mastercard Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mastercard Incorporated [MA] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.63 and a Gross Margin at +96.01. Mastercard Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.69.

Return on Total Capital for MA is now 58.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 47.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 145.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mastercard Incorporated [MA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.88. Additionally, MA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 228.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mastercard Incorporated [MA] managed to generate an average of $332,107 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Mastercard Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

MA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mastercard Incorporated go to 17.45%.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.