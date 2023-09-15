Market cap of Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] reaches 18.92B – now what?

Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE: TSN] closed the trading session at $53.96 on 09/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $53.07, while the highest price level was $54.015. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Tyson Foods Reinforces Commitment to Fight Hunger with $2.5 Million Donation to Feeding America®.

The company has donated more than $5 million to Feeding America during the past two years.

Tyson also commits to donating 10 million servings of protein, valued at approximately $5 million, during Hunger Action Month.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.32 percent and weekly performance of 5.12 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, TSN reached to a volume of 2870651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $56.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Tyson Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSN in the course of the last twelve months was 193.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TSN stock trade performance evaluation

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.12. With this latest performance, TSN shares gained by 0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.76 for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.60, while it was recorded at 52.86 for the last single week of trading, and 57.42 for the last 200 days.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.98 and a Gross Margin at +12.13. Tyson Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.08.

Return on Total Capital for TSN is now 15.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.75. Additionally, TSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] managed to generate an average of $22,803 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.46.Tyson Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tyson Foods Inc. go to 7.50%.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TSN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TSN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.