Market cap of Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] reaches 0.97M – now what?

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [NASDAQ: BRSH] closed the trading session at $1.73 on 09/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.29, while the highest price level was $1.98. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM that Brüush Oral Care Inc. Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split Effective Pre-Market Opening on August 1, 2023.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) (the “Company”), a direct-to-consumer leader in the oral care category, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-25 reverse split of its common shares (“Consolidation”) primarily to comply with the Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement. The Consolidation is effective as of the close of business on July 31, 2023 and the Company’s common shares and warrants will trade on a post-split basis under the same symbols, BRSH and BRSHW, respectively, commencing with the opening of trading on the Nasdaq on August 1, 2023.Following the effectiveness of the Consolidation, the CUSIP number for the Company’s common shares will be 11750K401. As a result of the Consolidation, every 25 common shares issued and outstanding will be exchanged for one common share. If any fractional common shares are created as a result of the Consolidation, any fractional common share less than 0.50 will be cancelled and any fractional common share greater than 0.50 will be rounded up to the nearest whole common share. Immediately after the Consolidation becomes effective, the Company will have approximately 511,368 common shares issued and outstanding. Additionally, the exercise price per common share attributable to the warrants will be proportionately increased, such that the exercise price immediately following the Consolidation will equal the product of twenty five (25) multiplied by the exercise price per share immediately prior to the Consolidation. The number of shares immediately subject to the warrants, will equal after the Consolidation, 1

The stocks have a year to date performance of -85.23 percent and weekly performance of -3.35 percent. The stock has been moved at -74.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -49.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -78.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, BRSH reached to a volume of 7318511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BRSH stock trade performance evaluation

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.35. With this latest performance, BRSH shares dropped by -49.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.42 for Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.5699, while it was recorded at 1.4747 for the last single week of trading, and 8.0527 for the last 200 days.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -347.66 and a Gross Margin at +11.13. Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -332.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] managed to generate an average of -$796,843 per employee.Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BRSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BRSH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BRSH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.