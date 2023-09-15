Market Analysts see Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Virtu Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: VIRT] jumped around 1.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $17.94 at the close of the session, up 6.22%. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 5:29 PM that Virtu Financial Provides an Update on Ongoing SEC Matter.

As described in recent public filings, Virtu has responded to requests for information from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with an investigation of aspects of its internal information barriers from January 2018 to April 2019, a period that predates Virtu’s integration of post-trade data from Investment Technology Group Inc. (ITG), and has engaged in discussions to settle the matter. As an update, Virtu has been unable to reach an acceptable settlement and today the SEC initiated a civil lawsuit against Virtu.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Virtu Financial Inc. stock is now -12.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VIRT Stock saw the intraday high of $18.54 and lowest of $17.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.74, which means current price is +10.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 873.66K shares, VIRT reached a trading volume of 3050001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIRT shares is $21.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Virtu Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Sep-15-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virtu Financial Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIRT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.21.

How has VIRT stock performed recently?

Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, VIRT shares dropped by -4.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.87 for Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.42, while it was recorded at 17.99 for the last single week of trading, and 18.95 for the last 200 days.

Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.18 and a Gross Margin at +41.83. Virtu Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.35.

Return on Total Capital for VIRT is now 15.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 199.86. Additionally, VIRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 146.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] managed to generate an average of $257,014 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

Earnings analysis for Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virtu Financial Inc. go to -2.71%.

Insider trade positions for Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]

The top three institutional holders of VIRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VIRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VIRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.