Market Analysts see BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] gaining to $52. Time to buy?

BorgWarner Inc. [NYSE: BWA] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $40.985 during the day while it closed the day at $40.34. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 11:45 AM that BorgWarner Announces Reference Yields of its Cash Tender Offers for its Senior Notes.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) (the “Company”) today announced the Reference Yields for its previously announced cash tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) for the securities set forth in the table below (the “Securities”). The Tender Offers are for up to an aggregate purchase price amount equal to $500,000,000 (the “Aggregate Tender Cap”) (excluding Accrued Interest (as defined below)). All terms of the Tender Offers as described in the offer to purchase with respect to the Securities, dated August 28, 2023 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”), remain unchanged.

BorgWarner Inc. stock has also gained 1.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BWA stock has declined by -4.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.11% and gained 13.94% year-on date.

The market cap for BWA stock reached $9.42 billion, with 235.06 million shares outstanding and 233.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, BWA reached a trading volume of 3077702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWA shares is $51.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for BorgWarner Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BorgWarner Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for BWA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for BWA in the course of the last twelve months was 15.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

BWA stock trade performance evaluation

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, BWA shares dropped by -1.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.25 for BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.69, while it was recorded at 40.46 for the last single week of trading, and 45.12 for the last 200 days.

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.30 and a Gross Margin at +19.63. BorgWarner Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.97.

Return on Total Capital for BWA is now 12.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.41. Additionally, BWA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] managed to generate an average of $17,913 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.BorgWarner Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BorgWarner Inc. go to 11.00%.

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BWA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BWA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BWA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.