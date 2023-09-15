Ivanhoe Electric Inc. [IE] Is Currently -12.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. [AMEX: IE] slipped around -1.89 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $13.50 at the close of the session, down -12.28%. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 2:25 AM that Ivanhoe Electric Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Public Offering.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE American: IE)(TSX:IE) (“Ivanhoe Electric”), Executive Chairman, Robert Friedland and President and Chief Executive Officer, Taylor Melvin are pleased to announce the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 11,851,852 shares of Ivanhoe Electric’s common stock at a public offering price of US$13.50 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately US$160 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Ivanhoe Electric. In addition, Ivanhoe Electric has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,777,777 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offering is expected to close on September 18, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. stock is now 11.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IE Stock saw the intraday high of $13.91 and lowest of $13.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.75, which means current price is +27.72% above from all time high which was touched on 08/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 354.86K shares, IE reached a trading volume of 4218114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ivanhoe Electric Inc. [IE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IE shares is $17.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for IE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 399.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

How has IE stock performed recently?

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. [IE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.39. With this latest performance, IE shares dropped by -13.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.98 for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. [IE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.50, while it was recorded at 15.19 for the last single week of trading, and 13.48 for the last 200 days.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. [IE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ivanhoe Electric Inc. [IE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1565.94 and a Gross Margin at -1249.59. Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1775.04.

Return on Total Capital for IE is now -78.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -131.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. [IE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.10. Additionally, IE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. [IE] managed to generate an average of -$613,988 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. [IE]

