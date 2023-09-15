Gordon Haskett lifts Zillow Group Inc. [Z] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] closed the trading session at $48.81 on 09/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $48.71, while the highest price level was $50.37. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Buyers are seeing more options as housing market hits its late-summer slowdown.

The drought of new listings abated slightly in August, despite high mortgage rates.

New listings rose 4% in August, giving buyers more new choices.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 51.54 percent and weekly performance of -5.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, Z reached to a volume of 2808138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zillow Group Inc. [Z]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $57.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53.

Z stock trade performance evaluation

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.44. With this latest performance, Z shares dropped by -10.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.63 for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.54, while it was recorded at 50.50 for the last single week of trading, and 45.30 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.