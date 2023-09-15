Getty Images Holdings Inc. [GETY] gain 9.91% so far this year. What now?

Getty Images Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GETY] gained 7.02% or 0.4 points to close at $6.10 with a heavy trading volume of 3266023 shares. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 8:57 AM that Getty Images to Participate at the Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference.

Craig Peters, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a live fireside chat at 11:15 AM ET on September 6, 2023, and Jennifer Leyden, Chief Financial Officer, and Steven Kanner, VP, Investor Relations and Treasury, will host 1×1 investor meetings on the same day. A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat can be found on Getty Images’ investor relations website at https://investors.gettyimages.com/.

It opened the trading session at $5.68, the shares rose to $6.10 and dropped to $5.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GETY points out that the company has recorded 24.49% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -78.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 380.66K shares, GETY reached to a volume of 3266023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Getty Images Holdings Inc. [GETY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GETY shares is $6.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GETY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for Getty Images Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Getty Images Holdings Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for GETY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for GETY in the course of the last twelve months was 23.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for GETY stock

Getty Images Holdings Inc. [GETY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.23. With this latest performance, GETY shares gained by 43.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GETY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.45 for Getty Images Holdings Inc. [GETY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.75, while it was recorded at 5.65 for the last single week of trading, and 5.37 for the last 200 days.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. [GETY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Getty Images Holdings Inc. [GETY]

The top three institutional holders of GETY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GETY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GETY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.