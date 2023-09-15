Genius Sports Limited [GENI] Revenue clocked in at $368.10 million, up 58.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Genius Sports Limited [NYSE: GENI] closed the trading session at $5.67 on 09/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.35, while the highest price level was $5.67. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Genius Sports Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering by Selling Shareholder.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) (“Genius Sports,” the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of 20,000,000 ordinary shares by an affiliate of investment funds advised by Apax Partners LLP (the “Selling Shareholder”) at a price of $5.35 per ordinary share. The underwriter will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 ordinary shares from the Selling Shareholder.

The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares offered by the Selling Shareholder. In addition, none of Genius’ officers or directors are selling any ordinary shares owned by them in the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 58.82 percent and weekly performance of -12.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, GENI reached to a volume of 10613924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genius Sports Limited [GENI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GENI shares is $9.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GENI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Genius Sports Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Sports Limited is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for GENI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

GENI stock trade performance evaluation

Genius Sports Limited [GENI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.09. With this latest performance, GENI shares dropped by -11.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GENI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.40 for Genius Sports Limited [GENI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.91, while it was recorded at 6.15 for the last single week of trading, and 5.29 for the last 200 days.

Genius Sports Limited [GENI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Sports Limited [GENI] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.91 and a Gross Margin at +0.59. Genius Sports Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.26.

Return on Total Capital for GENI is now -24.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Sports Limited [GENI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.68. Additionally, GENI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Sports Limited [GENI] managed to generate an average of -$86,493 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Genius Sports Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Genius Sports Limited [GENI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GENI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GENI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GENI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.