Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] Stock trading around $15.45 per share: What’s Next?

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [NASDAQ: FYBR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.92% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.41%. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Frontier Relocates Headquarters to Dallas.

Move boosts local and state economy by $3.8 billion and secures thousands of jobs in Dallas over the next 10 years.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, FYBR stock dropped by -38.69%. The one-year Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.95. The average equity rating for FYBR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.83 billion, with 245.47 million shares outstanding and 243.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, FYBR stock reached a trading volume of 4110243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FYBR shares is $31.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FYBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for FYBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.00.

FYBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, FYBR shares dropped by -6.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FYBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.52 for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.36, while it was recorded at 14.75 for the last single week of trading, and 21.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Frontier Communications Parent Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.94 and a Gross Margin at +42.09. Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.62.

Return on Total Capital for FYBR is now 5.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.48. Additionally, FYBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] managed to generate an average of $30,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FYBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FYBR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FYBR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.