Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] fell -21.87% so far this year. What now?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] price surged by 1.74 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Fortuna to present at the Gold Forum Americas 2023 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President, Chief Executive Officer, and co-founder of Fortuna will be presenting on Monday, September 18 at 11:40 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time.

A sum of 2585347 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.60M shares. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares reached a high of $2.98 and dropped to a low of $2.85 until finishing in the latest session at $2.93.

Guru’s Opinion on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]:

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

FSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.40. With this latest performance, FSM shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.29 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.20, while it was recorded at 2.84 for the last single week of trading, and 3.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.18 and a Gross Margin at +20.98. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.76.

Return on Total Capital for FSM is now 5.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.32. Additionally, FSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] managed to generate an average of -$30,445 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FSM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FSM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.