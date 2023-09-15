For The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG], Analyst sees a rise to $40. What next?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] price surged by 1.62 percent to reach at $0.52. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) Completes Initial Transition Plan, Declares Monthly Dividends and Announces August 31, 2023 Net Asset Value.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (the “Fund” or “CCIF”) (NYSE: CCIF) today is pleased to announce the early completion of the initial transition plan following the appointment of Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C., an affiliate of Carlyle (together with their affiliates, “Carlyle”), as CCIF’s external investment adviser. The transition plan included the following steps:.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Carlyle completed the $10 million one-time Payment to the Fund’s shareholders of record on July 14, 2023;.

A sum of 2391482 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.34M shares. The Carlyle Group Inc. shares reached a high of $32.715 and dropped to a low of $32.195 until finishing in the latest session at $32.68.

The one-year CG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.97. The average equity rating for CG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $39.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94.

CG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, CG shares gained by 7.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.71 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.47, while it was recorded at 32.49 for the last single week of trading, and 31.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Carlyle Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.89 and a Gross Margin at +77.41. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.65.

Return on Total Capital for CG is now 11.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.52. Additionally, CG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] managed to generate an average of $583,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

CG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to -1.77%.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.