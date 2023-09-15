For Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ], Analyst sees a rise to $24. What next?

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: HTZ] surged by $0.74 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $16.37 during the day while it closed the day at $16.36. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Hertz Announces Departure of Paul Stone; Search For New Chief Operating Officer Underway.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTZ) today announced that Paul Stone, Chief Operations Officer and President, will step down from his role effective September 30, 2023, to pursue opportunities in the retail sector, where he began his career. Paul will remain employed with the company in a transitional capacity through October 31, 2023.

The company will conclude a search for a Chief Operating Officer in short order. In the interim, key operations leadership will report directly to Stephen M. Scherr, Chair and Chief Executive Officer.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 3.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HTZ stock has declined by -7.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.25% and gained 6.30% year-on date.

The market cap for HTZ stock reached $5.02 billion, with 314.00 million shares outstanding and 306.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, HTZ reached a trading volume of 3381273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTZ shares is $22.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

HTZ stock trade performance evaluation

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.81. With this latest performance, HTZ shares dropped by -6.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.75 for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.25, while it was recorded at 16.00 for the last single week of trading, and 16.89 for the last 200 days.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.89 and a Gross Margin at +34.93. Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.71.

Return on Total Capital for HTZ is now 12.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 73.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 592.25. Additionally, HTZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 592.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] managed to generate an average of $82,360 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]: Institutional Ownership

