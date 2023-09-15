For Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID], Analyst sees a rise to $2.30. What next?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [NYSE: SID] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.08% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.51%.

Over the last 12 months, SID stock rose by 0.01%. The one-year Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock forecast points to a potential downside of -13.33. The average equity rating for SID stock is currently 3.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.50 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 662.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, SID stock reached a trading volume of 2546472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SID shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SID stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Itau BBA have made an estimate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93.

SID Stock Performance Analysis:

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.51. With this latest performance, SID shares gained by 5.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.42 for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.59, while it was recorded at 2.45 for the last single week of trading, and 2.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Fundamentals:

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

SID Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SID. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional go to 3.91%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SID stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SID stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SID stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.