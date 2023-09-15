For Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT], Analyst sees a drop to $7. What next?

Applied Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: APLT] gained 3.55% on the last trading session, reaching $1.75 price per share at the time. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Applied Therapeutics Announces Successful Pre-NDA Meeting with the FDA and Confirms Plans to Submit NDA for Govorestat (AT-007) for Treatment of Classic Galactosemia to FDA in Q4 2023.

“In the pre-NDA meeting, the FDA expressed their support for a potential NDA based on the govorestat data generated to date in Galactosemia, and provided constructive recommendations for successful NDA acceptance and review,” said Shoshana Shendelman, PhD, Founder and CEO of Applied Therapeutics. “If approved, govorestat will fill an important unmet need for the Galactosemia community. We will work to prepare our regulatory package as expeditiously as possible and expect to submit the NDA to the FDA in the fourth quarter of this year.”.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. represents 79.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $109.76 million with the latest information. APLT stock price has been found in the range of $1.6812 to $1.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 428.18K shares, APLT reached a trading volume of 3639482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLT shares is $7.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.26.

Trading performance analysis for APLT stock

Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.46. With this latest performance, APLT shares gained by 30.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.61 for Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4875, while it was recorded at 1.6640 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2040 for the last 200 days.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for APLT is now -239.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -241.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -247.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.37. Additionally, APLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT] managed to generate an average of -$3,055,852 per employee.Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT]

