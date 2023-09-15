Exane BNP Paribas lifts Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: EPRT] jumped around 0.33 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $23.72 at the close of the session, up 1.41%. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; the “Company”) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,440,000 shares of its common stock, all of which are being offered in connection with the forward sale agreements described below, at a public offering price of $23.00 per share. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of 8,700,000 shares of common stock, and the offering is expected to close on September 18, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities, Citigroup, and Mizuho are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Truist Securities, BMO Capital Markets, Capital One Securities, TD Securities, Barclays, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as the book-running managers of the offering. Stifel, Huntington Capital Markets, Raymond James, and Wolfe Capital Markets and Advisory are acting as co-managers of the offering.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stock is now 1.07% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EPRT Stock saw the intraday high of $23.98 and lowest of $23.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.43, which means current price is +5.19% above from all time high which was touched on 02/28/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 978.15K shares, EPRT reached a trading volume of 3713090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPRT shares is $28.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, EPRT shares gained by 0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.19 for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.14, while it was recorded at 23.68 for the last single week of trading, and 24.24 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. go to 26.82%.

The top three institutional holders of EPRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EPRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EPRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.