Eversource Energy [ES] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $72

Eversource Energy [NYSE: ES] jumped around 1.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $64.44 at the close of the session, up 1.72%. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 4:37 PM that Eversource Energy Closes on the Sale of Uncommitted Offshore Lease Area.

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) today announced that it has completed its sale of the uncommitted lease area of approximately 175,000 developable acres located 25 miles off the south coast of Massachusetts to Ørsted for $625 million in an all-cash transaction. The transaction, which was announced on May 25, 2023, closed today following approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Eversource and Ørsted today have also announced the execution of a Tax Equity Capital Contribution Agreement for South Fork Wind. Eversource will use a portion of the proceeds from the lease area sale to provide its anticipated tax equity investment for South Fork Wind. The contribution for Eversource’s new tax equity member interest is expected to be approximately $545 million. Eversource expects to recover this tax equity member interest investment primarily in the form of investment tax credits as turbines are placed in service for South Fork Wind. These credits will be utilized to reduce federal tax liability, including refunds expected over the next nine months. Eversource also expects to receive approximately $273 million of this contribution as a distribution from the project prior to its commercial operations date, as it currently remains a managing member of the project, along with Ørsted. Construction of South Fork Wind commenced in early 2022, with commercial operation expected in late 2023. Eversource’s tax equity investment in South Fork Wind is expected to close in the third quarter.

Eversource Energy stock is now -23.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ES Stock saw the intraday high of $64.46 and lowest of $63.7401 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 91.30, which means current price is +6.74% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, ES reached a trading volume of 2596455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eversource Energy [ES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ES shares is $79.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ES stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Eversource Energy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eversource Energy is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has ES stock performed recently?

Eversource Energy [ES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.04. With this latest performance, ES shares gained by 0.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.03 for Eversource Energy [ES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.58, while it was recorded at 62.92 for the last single week of trading, and 75.25 for the last 200 days.

Eversource Energy [ES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eversource Energy [ES] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.89 and a Gross Margin at +25.30. Eversource Energy’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.43.

Return on Total Capital for ES is now 5.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eversource Energy [ES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.00. Additionally, ES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eversource Energy [ES] managed to generate an average of $145,946 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Eversource Energy’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Eversource Energy [ES]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eversource Energy go to 6.70%.

Insider trade positions for Eversource Energy [ES]

The top three institutional holders of ES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.