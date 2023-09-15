ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] Is Currently 20.59 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NDRA] gained 20.59% on the last trading session, reaching $1.23 price per share at the time. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Abstract for ENDRA Life Sciences’ TAEUS System Accepted for Presentation at EASL Steatotic Liver Disease Summit 2023.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), today announced the acceptance of a clinical abstract titled “Thermoacoustic assessment of fatty liver disease – a clinical feasibility study” for presentation at the Steatotic Liver Disease Summit™ 2023 hosted by the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), taking place September 21-23 in Prague, Czechoslovakia.

“This poster presentation is focused on a comparison of TAEUS estimates of liver fat fraction to the established clinical gold standard of Magnetic Resonance Imaging – Proton Density Fat Fraction (MRI-PDFF). We are delighted that ENDRA’s clinical abstract was accepted by EASL for its annual summit focused on steatotic liver disease, which is the target of ENDRA’s first TAEUS application. The study data add to ENDRA’s growing clinical evidence and illustrate TAEUS’ potential to assess fatty liver disease, non-invasively, at the point of care, in populations that include large subjects, and those with NASH or fibrosis,” stated Michael Thornton, Chief Technology Officer of ENDRA. “The data that will be presented include subjects that range from healthy to morbidly obese individuals, and those with confirmed liver fibrosis.”.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. represents 7.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.78 million with the latest information. NDRA stock price has been found in the range of $0.96 to $1.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 61.59K shares, NDRA reached a trading volume of 3276950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NDRA shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NDRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

Trading performance analysis for NDRA stock

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.84. With this latest performance, NDRA shares gained by 6.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NDRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.85 for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2329, while it was recorded at 1.1700 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5342 for the last 200 days.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for NDRA is now -136.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -139.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -119.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.59. Additionally, NDRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] managed to generate an average of -$627,576 per employee.ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]

