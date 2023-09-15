Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Stock trading around $98.60 per share: What’s Next?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.94% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.80%. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Emerson to Present at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced President and Chief Executive Officer, Lal Karsanbhai, and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Baughman, will present at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference on Wednesday, September 13th at 12:20 p.m. Eastern Time, 11:20 a.m. Central Time.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The audio will be webcast and archived on Emerson’s website at www.Emerson.com/investors.

Over the last 12 months, EMR stock rose by 19.53%. The one-year Emerson Electric Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.08. The average equity rating for EMR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $56.61 billion, with 570.90 million shares outstanding and 569.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, EMR stock reached a trading volume of 2637021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $107.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

EMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, EMR shares gained by 3.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.91 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.94, while it was recorded at 99.05 for the last single week of trading, and 89.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Emerson Electric Co. Fundamentals:

Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

EMR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 12.80%.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EMR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.