DLocal Limited [DLO] is 35.26% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DLocal Limited [NASDAQ: DLO] traded at a low on 09/14/23, posting a -2.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $21.06. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM that dLocal Reports 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results.

Second Quarter 2023US$4.4 billion Total Payment Volume, up 80% year-over-year and 22% quarter-over-quarterRevenue of US$161 million, up 59% year-over-year and 17% quarter-over-quarter148% Net Revenue Retention RateGross Profit of US$71 million, up 43% year-over-year and 14% quarter-over-quarterAdjusted EBITDA of US$52 million, up 36% year-over-year and 14% quarter-over-quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

dLocal reports in US dollars and in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1736302 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DLocal Limited stands at 5.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.29%.

The market cap for DLO stock reached $6.35 billion, with 291.70 million shares outstanding and 82.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, DLO reached a trading volume of 1736302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DLocal Limited [DLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLO shares is $19.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for DLocal Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DLocal Limited is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLO in the course of the last twelve months was 25.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has DLO stock performed recently?

DLocal Limited [DLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.05. With this latest performance, DLO shares gained by 35.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.79 for DLocal Limited [DLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.70, while it was recorded at 21.25 for the last single week of trading, and 14.93 for the last 200 days.

DLocal Limited [DLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DLocal Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for DLocal Limited [DLO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLocal Limited go to 29.50%.

Insider trade positions for DLocal Limited [DLO]

The top three institutional holders of DLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.