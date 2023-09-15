Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] stock Initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $1.75

Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE: DM] gained 1.32% or 0.02 points to close at $1.54 with a heavy trading volume of 3408068 shares. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 8:56 AM that Nano Dimension to Vote “AGAINST” Stratasys’ Value-Destructive Merger with Desktop Metal; Urges Fellow Stratasys Shareholders to Join in Opposition.

Desktop Metal Merger Would be Highly Dilutive, Requiring Stratasys to Pay a Premium and Provide Financial Support to Desktop Metal While Offering Limited Upside.

It opened the trading session at $1.58, the shares rose to $1.61 and dropped to $1.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DM points out that the company has recorded -29.03% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -36.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, DM reached to a volume of 3408068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

Trading performance analysis for DM stock

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.52. With this latest performance, DM shares dropped by -0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.68 for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6998, while it was recorded at 1.5540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8384 for the last 200 days.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Desktop Metal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Desktop Metal Inc. go to 46.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]

The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.