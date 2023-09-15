Cyngn Inc. [CYN] Revenue clocked in at $1.70 million, down -17.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Cyngn Inc. [NASDAQ: CYN] price plunged by -4.38 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Cyngn Secures Four New Patents for its AI-Powered Autonomous Vehicle Technologies.

Since August 2023, Cyngn has been granted four additional patents, bringing total US patents granted to 14.

Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of AI-powered autonomous driving solutions for industrial applications, today announced the issuance of four new patents granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its autonomous vehicle technologies.

A sum of 3794433 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 272.28K shares. Cyngn Inc. shares reached a high of $0.65 and dropped to a low of $0.521 until finishing in the latest session at $0.56.

The one-year CYN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.53. The average equity rating for CYN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cyngn Inc. [CYN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYN shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Cyngn Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyngn Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

CYN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cyngn Inc. [CYN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.32. With this latest performance, CYN shares dropped by -33.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.47 for Cyngn Inc. [CYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7909, while it was recorded at 0.5847 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9308 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cyngn Inc. Fundamentals:

Cyngn Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

Cyngn Inc. [CYN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CYN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CYN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CYN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.