Craig Hallum slashes price target on PFSweb Inc. [PFSW] – find out why.

PFSweb Inc. [NASDAQ: PFSW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 47.90% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 55.02%. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 8:30 AM that PFSweb, Inc. to be Acquired by GXO Logistics, Inc.

– GXO Logistics to Acquire All Outstanding PFSweb Shares for $7.50 Per Share, Representing a 58% Premium to PFSW’s 20-Day VWAP -.

– Transaction Expected to be Completed in the Fourth Quarter of 2023 -.

Over the last 12 months, PFSW stock rose by 40.33%. The one-year PFSweb Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.64. The average equity rating for PFSW stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $164.06 million, with 22.79 million shares outstanding and 16.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 93.07K shares, PFSW stock reached a trading volume of 9995704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PFSweb Inc. [PFSW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFSW shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFSW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for PFSweb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PFSweb Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

PFSW Stock Performance Analysis:

PFSweb Inc. [PFSW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.02. With this latest performance, PFSW shares gained by 49.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.27 for PFSweb Inc. [PFSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.75, while it was recorded at 5.45 for the last single week of trading, and 5.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PFSweb Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PFSweb Inc. [PFSW] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.23 and a Gross Margin at +14.89. PFSweb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.85.

Return on Total Capital for PFSW is now -9.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PFSweb Inc. [PFSW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.27. Additionally, PFSW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PFSweb Inc. [PFSW] managed to generate an average of -$14,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.PFSweb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

PFSW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFSW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFSweb Inc. go to 20.00%.

PFSweb Inc. [PFSW] Institutonal Ownership Details

