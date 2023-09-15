Confluent Inc. [CFLT] Revenue clocked in at $684.00 million, up 50.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ: CFLT] slipped around -0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $33.50 at the close of the session, down -0.15%. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Confluent Announces the Data Streaming Startup Challenge.

Contest will showcase and reward early-stage startups that are leveraging data streaming to transform their industries.

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced the Data Streaming Startup Challenge. The Data Streaming Startup Challenge is a global competition that recognizes and rewards early-stage startups that are building innovative applications with Confluent. Startups will compete for a grand prize up to a $500,000 investment from Confluent, marketing exposure, and access to venture capitalists and Confluent co-founders who will provide seasoned mentorship.

Confluent Inc. stock is now 50.63% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CFLT Stock saw the intraday high of $33.76 and lowest of $32.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.22, which means current price is +101.81% above from all time high which was touched on 07/19/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.12M shares, CFLT reached a trading volume of 3485490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Confluent Inc. [CFLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $39.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Confluent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.05.

How has CFLT stock performed recently?

Confluent Inc. [CFLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.79. With this latest performance, CFLT shares gained by 1.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.45 for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.21, while it was recorded at 33.44 for the last single week of trading, and 27.42 for the last 200 days.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Confluent Inc. [CFLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -78.77 and a Gross Margin at +65.45. Confluent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -77.23.

Return on Total Capital for CFLT is now -23.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Confluent Inc. [CFLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.16. Additionally, CFLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Confluent Inc. [CFLT] managed to generate an average of -$163,908 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Confluent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Insider trade positions for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]

The top three institutional holders of CFLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.