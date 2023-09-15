Clearmind Medicine Inc. [CMND] is -94.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Clearmind Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ: CMND] stock went on a downward path that fall over -54.14% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -58.76%. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 9:23 AM that Clearmind Medicine Announces Pricing of US$2.25 Million Public Offering.

The offering is expected to close on September 18, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Over the last 12 months, CMND stock dropped by -98.06%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.88 million, with 7.12 million shares outstanding and 6.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 236.73K shares, CMND stock reached a trading volume of 6281958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Clearmind Medicine Inc. [CMND]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clearmind Medicine Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

CMND Stock Performance Analysis:

Clearmind Medicine Inc. [CMND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -58.76. With this latest performance, CMND shares dropped by -57.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.42 for Clearmind Medicine Inc. [CMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4253, while it was recorded at 0.3637 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7904 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clearmind Medicine Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CMND is now -510.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -571.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -571.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -299.38.

Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. [CMND] Institutonal Ownership Details

