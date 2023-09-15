Cantor Fitzgerald lifts NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: NXGN] traded at a low on 09/14/23, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.60. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Clearwater CFO Baxter Lee Named to Tennessee HIMSS Board.

Healthcare Technology Veteran Continues His Commitment to Advancing Innovation and Leadership Across the Industry.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Clearwater, the largest pure-play provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions for healthcare organizations, is proud to announce that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Baxter Lee has been named to the Tennessee HIMSS Board of Directors for a one-year term beginning January 1, 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3528096 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NextGen Healthcare Inc. stands at 0.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.32%.

The market cap for NXGN stock reached $1.58 billion, with 66.42 million shares outstanding and 44.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 906.15K shares, NXGN reached a trading volume of 3528096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXGN shares is $23.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for NextGen Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextGen Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXGN in the course of the last twelve months was 426.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has NXGN stock performed recently?

NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.04. With this latest performance, NXGN shares gained by 40.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.25 for NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.86, while it was recorded at 23.62 for the last single week of trading, and 17.65 for the last 200 days.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.59 and a Gross Margin at +46.30. NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.41.

Return on Total Capital for NXGN is now 0.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.62. Additionally, NXGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN] managed to generate an average of -$954 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextGen Healthcare Inc. go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN]

